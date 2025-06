NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Metro Council is closing in on passing a budget for year 2026. What does your tax money pay for?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Delishia Porterfield, Nashville Council Member at Large & Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee as well as Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson to discuss the Mayor's proposed budget for 2026 and how your tax money is used.

For more about Metro's Budget: Citizens' Guide to the Metro Budget