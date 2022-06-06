Metro's Budget: What's In The Proposal? On Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper has proposed a record spending plan for all of Metro government of nearly $3 billion for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. It is now up to the Metro Council to decide what to change or approve its own budget. Otherwise, the mayor’s budget goes into effect by default. The Council wants your input. Tuesday night, June 7 the Council will hold a public hearing to listen to your thoughts on the budget at the historic Metro Courthouse. One of the council members who will be there to listen is Metro Councilmember at Large, Burkley Allen. She is our guest this week on INSIDE POLITICS.