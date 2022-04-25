NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pandemic changed the way we do things, places we go, and the way we live. On today's MorningLine, Nick is joined by Professor Peter Haslag, to talk about migration patterns during and after COVID, and how it has the changes it brought to our city and state. Be sure to tune in and listen to this interesting conversation.
Migration Patterns During/After COVID-19: MorningLine
Peter Haslag - Prof. of Finance, Vanderbilt Univ.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 11:31:38-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pandemic changed the way we do things, places we go, and the way we live. On today's MorningLine, Nick is joined by Professor Peter Haslag, to talk about migration patterns during and after COVID, and how it has the changes it brought to our city and state. Be sure to tune in and listen to this interesting conversation.
