MNPD Use of Force Report
Metro Nashville Community Oversight
Prev
Next
What does MNPD consider as force? Today on MOrninglIne, Nick Beres is joined by Jill Fetcheard, David Kieley and Gavin Crowell-Williamson from Metro Nashville Community Oversight to discuss the MNPD Use of Force Report.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 11:46:23-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is MNPD's definition of force?
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Jill Fetcheard, David Kieley and Gavin Crowell-Williamson from Metro Nashville Community Oversight to discuss the MNPD Use of Force Report.
For more information:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.