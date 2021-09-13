MorningLine: 9/11 20th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —It's been twenty years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks; A day our Nation will never forget. On today's MorningLine, we take a look a what happened that tragic date, how our Nation came together, and what has happened since then. On the first half of the show, we talk to Political Science Professor, Dr. John Vile. Then, we are joined by our Programming Director, Mark Binda, who was with Nick Beres live on the air when the attacks took place. Be sure to watch.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 11:39:35-04
