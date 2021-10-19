MorningLine: Allergy Season & Covid-19 & Allergies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is that time of the year, where seasonal allergies affect many of us. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by allergy and immunology expert, Dr. Cosby Stone, to talk about prevention and treatment. We also talk about an interesting research looking at how the COVID-19 vaccine could impact those who suffer from allergies. Be sure to watch!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is that time of the year, where seasonal allergies affect many of us. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by allergy and immunology expert, Dr. Cosby Stone, to talk about prevention and treatment. We also talk about an interesting research looking at how the COVID-19 vaccine could impact those who suffer from allergies. Be sure to watch!
