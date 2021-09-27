MorningLine: Child Abuse Reporting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —In the state of Tennessee it is the law to report any possible child abuse, and you can do so anonymously. There's a piece of legislation that could change that, and you will need to give your information when making a report. On today's MorningLine, we talk about how this legislation could impact reporting child abuse. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 13:09:15-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.