MorningLine: Child Abuse Reporting

Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 27, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —In the state of Tennessee it is the law to report any possible child abuse, and you can do so anonymously. There's a piece of legislation that could change that, and you will need to give your information when making a report. On today's MorningLine, we talk about how this legislation could impact reporting child abuse. Be sure to watch to learn more.

