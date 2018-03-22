MorningLine- Child Marriage Bill

Is it time to set an age limit on marriage? According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 7,670 minors wed in Tennessee between 2000 and 2014. Over 91 percent of those marriages were of minors to legal adults, and 89 percent of the minors were girls married to adult men. And if any of those marriages turn sour or abusive, the minor party cannot legally hire a lawyer to file for divorce. On today’s MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Senator Jeff Yarbro, and Representative Darren Jernigan to discuss why they will like to change things.