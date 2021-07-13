MorningLine: Child Sex Abuse: How To Identify It & Prevent It

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —The latest TBI operation led to the arrest of 18 men for the solicitation of minors. On this segment of MorningLine, we talk about this issue from the victim's perspective, how to identify it and what to do about it. Lisa Milam, a forensic social worker with Our Kids, joins us to talk about possible signs of child sexual abuse and what we can do to help.