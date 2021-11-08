MorningLine: Conversation With Speaker Sexton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee legislature held a special session where a wide range of new laws were voted on related to COVID-19, among others. On today's MorningLine we discuss the legislation passed with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton. Be sure to watch to learn more about these bills and what are the next steps.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 11:32:02-05
