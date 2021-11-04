MorningLine: Could New Legislation Affect Metro?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last week, TN Legislators held a special session and passed a few pieces of legislation that could potentially affect the way some cities in the state operate. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Councilmember At Large Bob Mendes about those pieces of legislation and what it means for Nashville. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 11:09:58-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last week, TN Legislators held a special session and passed a few pieces of legislation that could potentially affect the way some cities in the state operate. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Councilmember At Large Bob Mendes about those pieces of legislation and what it means for Nashville. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.