MorningLine: COVID-19 Latest: Delta Variant & Vaccine Booster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Calvin Smith, with Meharry Medical College, to talk about the latest with COVID-19. We discuss the fully FDA approved vaccine, what is the difference between a third shot and a booster, and what can we expect next, and address your questions and comments. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:05:19-04
