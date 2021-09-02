Watch
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

MorningLine: COVID-19 Latest: Delta Variant & Vaccine Booster

items.[0].videoTitle
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Calvin Smith, with Meharry Medical College, to talk about the latest with COVID-19. We discuss the fully FDA approved vaccine, what is the difference between a third shot and a booster, and what can we expect next. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:05:19-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Calvin Smith, with Meharry Medical College, to talk about the latest with COVID-19. We discuss the fully FDA approved vaccine, what is the difference between a third shot and a booster, and what can we expect next, and address your questions and comments. Be sure to watch to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap