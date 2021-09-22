MorningLine: COVID-19, Mask Mandates & State of Emergency Rooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —As we continue dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, many are calling for an indoor mask mandate in Nashville. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency physician, to talk about why she thinks a mask mandate could help in fighting covid. We also talk about vaccine safety and how emergency rooms are dealing with the increase of patients in the last few months. Be sure to watch.