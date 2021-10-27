MorningLine: COVID-19 Vaccine Latest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Calvin Smith with Meharry Medical College, to discuss the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine, including new recommendations to vaccinate children under the age of twelve. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:42:06-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Calvin Smith with Meharry Medical College, to discuss the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine, including new recommendations to vaccinate children under the age of twelve. Be sure to watch to learn more.
