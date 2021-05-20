MorningLine: Covid-19's Impact On School Age Children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —COVID-19 has affected many aspects of school-age kid's lives, but now that everything is starting to normalize, are they ready? Danielle McDonough, with the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, joins us to talk about signs to look for, and ways to help our kids manage anxiety related returning to normalcy and a more social setting. We also tell you about a seminar that could help you! Be sure to watch.