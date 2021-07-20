MorningLine: Domestic Violence: Help & Prevention

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) —Tennessee continues to rank pretty high when it comes to domestic violence cases, but this year we saw two new bills that will create a safer environment for the victims. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by the YWCA President & CEO, Sharon Roberson, to discuss these new bills as well as the work and advocacy they do in our community. Be sure to watch!
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 15:43:54-04
