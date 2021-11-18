Watch
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

MorningLine: Elder Law (November 2021)

items.[0].videoTitle
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by elder law attorney, Chris Johnson, to take your calls and questions. Be sure to watch!
Posted at 9:58 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 10:58:28-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by elder law attorney, Chris Johnson, to take your calls and questions. Be sure to watch!
Segment paid for by The Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap