MorningLine: Escalating Violence in Nashville Neighborhoods

9:28 AM, Aug 22, 2018
We've all seen an increase in violence in Nashville. How this impact how neighborhoods, relationships with the police and state officials, and what is the community doing? These are some of the topics we'll discuss with our guest, Rev. Enoch Fuzz, a prominent pastor and community leader, who is in the community working with residents and officials to ensure better communication, and improve our city. Be sure to watch to learn more.

NewsChannel 5+ Video