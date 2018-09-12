MorningLine- Heart Health
Did you know heart disease are the number one killer in our country? On today's show, Nick Beres is joined by Joshua Beckman, a cardiologist, to talk about heart disease prevention, and to take your questions and comments. Also, be sure to learn more about Nashville Heart Walk taking place this Saturday at Vanderbilt University.
MorningLine- Heart Health
Did you know heart disease are the number one killer in our country? On today's show, Nick Beres is joined by Joshua Beckman, a…
MorningLine: Should Part of the Redevelopment...
Should part of the redevelopment tax dollars should go to schools? On today's MorningLine, we talk to Councilman At Large Bob Mendes, who…
MorningLine: Medical Malpractice (September...
If you think you, or someone you know, have been a victim of medical malpractice, be sure to watch. We are joined by medical malpractice…
MornignLine: NewsChannel 5 Investigates
On today's MorningLine we are joined by Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams to continue the discussion about his latest…
MorningLine: Bail Bond Reform
Do we need to reform our bail bond system? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Mark Woodside with Melton Bonding Company, who does…
MorningLine: Ask The Sheriff (August 2018)
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, to take your questions and comments about our jail system.
Significant Injuries Lead to Titans First Loss
Delanie Walker, Taylor Lewan, and Marcus Mariota all suffered injuries in the Titans first game of the season. Dr. Ryan Lingor, a…
How will the MLS Stadium affect the Fairgrounds?
After Metro Council voted last week to make MLS 2 Nashville official, Save Our Fairgrounds filed another lawsuit to block the…