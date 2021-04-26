MorningLine: High Profile Trials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —The Derek Chauvin Trial has come to an end with the jury finding him guilty on all charges. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by legal analyst Nick Leonardo, to talk about the trial, the process, and how it compares to the upcoming trial of former officer Andrew Delke.
Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 10:46:51-04
