MorningLine: How COVID-19 Continues To Impact Schools In TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —With the new school year underway, we've seen a huge rise of COVID-19 numbers in children, with some schools having to close to control the spread. on today's MorningLine, we talk to Beth Brown, President of the Tennessee Teachers Association, about the current state of schools, and possible solutions to ensure children's education continues to be a priority. Be sure to watch.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:10:45-04
