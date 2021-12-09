MorningLine: How To Help Those In Need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Holidays are a time of giving and festivities, but not everyone is as fortunate. On today's MorningLine, we talk about how to help those in need, mostly those who don't have a place to call home. Homelessness affects many Nashvillians, and The Nashville Rescue Mission is right there to offer a home, food, and services to anyone who needs them. Be sure to tune in to our conversation with Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of The Nashville Rescue Mission.

