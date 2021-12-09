MorningLine: How To Help Those In Need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Holidays are a time of giving and festivities, but not everyone is as fortunate. On today's MorningLine, we talk about how to help those in need, mostly those who don't have a place to call home. Homelessness affects many Nashvillians, and The Nashville Rescue Mission is right there to offer a home, food, and services to anyone who needs them. Be sure to tune in to our conversation with Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of The Nashville Rescue Mission.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 10:24:10-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Holidays are a time of giving and festivities, but not everyone is as fortunate. On today's MorningLine, we talk about how to help those in need, mostly those who don't have a place to call home. Homelessness affects many Nashvillians, and The Nashville Rescue Mission is right there to offer a home, food, and services to anyone who needs them. Be sure to tune in to our conversation with Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of The Nashville Rescue Mission.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.