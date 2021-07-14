MorningLine: Human Trafficking in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Human trafficking continues to be a problem in Tennessee, but there's a lot happening to ensure the safety and well being of the victims. On today's show, we talk to Margie Quin, with End Slavery Tennessee, an organization that advocates, protects, and offer resources to victims of human trafficking. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 10:36:04-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.