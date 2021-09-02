MorningLine: Impact of Eviction On Homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Recently, the Supreme Court ended the Biden's Administration Eviction Moratorium, possibly putting thousands at risk of being evicted. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Professor Marybeth Shinn, with Vanderbilt University, about how this could impact Tennessee, and how it might exacerbate the homeless crisis in our community. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:14:57-04
