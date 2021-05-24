MorningLine: Is Labor Shortage Affecting The Economy?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we continue to rebound from the pandemic, states and cities are opening up, but they are seeing a labor shortage. This makes it difficult for some business to fully operate.
Dr. Achintya Ray, professor of economics and finance at TSU, joins us to discuss how the lack of employees could be impacting the economy. Be sure to watch this interesting conversation.
