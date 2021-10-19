MorningLine: Juvenile Crime: What Can Be Done?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lately, we've seen an uptick in crimes being committed by juveniles but, is there a reason? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Khadija Babb who is an Assistant District Attorney for Davidson County's Juvenile court, to have a conversation about what's happening in our city and with our youth, but most importantly, what can we done to help those kids become part of our community.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 13:41:06-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lately, we've seen an uptick in crimes being committed by juveniles but, is there a reason? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Khadija Babb who is an Assistant District Attorney for Davidson County's Juvenile court, to have a conversation about what's happening in our city and with our youth, but most importantly, what can we done to help those kids become part of our community.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.