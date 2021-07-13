MorningLine: Juvenile Sex Trafficking In TN: Latest TBI Operation

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) —The latest TBI operation led to the arrest of 18 men for the solicitation of minors. On today's MorningLine, we spoke with TBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Jeremy Lofquest about the latest operation, the process, and how they continue to help victims of human trafficking. Be sure to watch.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 11:44:46-04
