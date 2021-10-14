MorningLine: Latino Music In Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is known as Music City, and there's so much more than just Country music. On today's MorningLine, we learn about Latino music and how it has changed the music scene in Nashville over the past few years. We are joined by guitar artisan, Manuel Delgado, and singer/songwriter, Rachel Rodriguez, who not only tell us all about their music and culture, but also perform for us a little concert, so be sure to watch!

