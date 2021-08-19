Watch
MorningLine: Mask Mandates Controversy

Mask mandates continue to be a controversy in the state of Tennessee, but the question is, are they constitutional? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by attorney and constitutional law expert David Raybin, to discuss Governor's Lee executive order and what does that mean for mask mandates in different school districts. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 11:00:23-04

