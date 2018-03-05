MorningLine: Medical Cannabis Legislation

11:17 AM, Mar 5, 2018

On today's MorningLine, we talk to Rep. Jeremy Faison, who intriduce a piece of legislation that would make medical cannabis legal for prescription for certain medical conditions. Be sure to watch to learn more.

On today's MorningLine, we talk to Rep. Jeremy Faison, who intriduce a piece of legislation that would make medical cannabis legal for prescription for certain medical conditions. Be sure to watch to learn more.

On today's MorningLine, we talk to Rep. Jeremy Faison, who intriduce a piece of legislation that would make medical cannabis legal for prescription for certain medical conditions. Be sure to watch to learn more. o

On today's MorningLine, we talk to Rep. Jeremy Faison, who intriduce a piece of legislation that would make medical cannabis legal for prescription for certain medical conditions. Be sure to watch to learn more. o

On today's MorningLine, we talk to Rep. Jeremy Faison, who introduce a piece of legislation that would make medical cannabis legal for prescription for certain medical conditions.  Be sure to watch to learn more.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video