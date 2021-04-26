MorningLine: Medical Marijuana Legalization

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On today's show, we are talking about medical marijuana legalization and all the hurdles that Tennessee will have to go through before it happens. We are joined by two experts to help us understand the process. Kristi Kelly with Sozo Companies, was involved in the legalization process in Colorado. Jax Finkel, with Informed Texas, has been involved with the legalization process in Texas. Be sure to watch this interesting and informative conversation.