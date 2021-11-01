MorningLine: Movie Set Safety

Recently, we learned of a tragic accident that left one person dead, and one person wounded, on the set of the movie Rust. Were they following the proper safety protocols? On today's MorningLine, we talk about proper safety protocols with Richard Gershman , who was a director and assistant director in the movie and television industry, and now teaches practice, motion pictures at Belmont University. Be sure to watch!
Posted at 11:19 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 12:19:18-04
Recently, we learned of a tragic accident that left one person dead, and one person wounded, on the set of the movie Rust. Were they following the proper safety protocols? On today's MorningLine, we talk about proper safety protocols with Richard Gershman , who was a director and assistant director in the movie and television industry, and now teaches practice, motion pictures at Belmont University. Be sure to watch!
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.