MorningLine: Nashville's Violence Problem: What Can Be Done?

With Nashville's growth, we've also seen high numbers of violent incidents in the city. Mayor Cooper named a new Community Safety Coordinator and appointed a Community Safety Board to look at ways to implement and improve safety measures. Ron Johnson joins us to tell us more about his role as the new Community Safety Coordinator, and to tell us more about this new board and the work they'll be doing.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 23, 2021
