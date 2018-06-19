MorningLine: National & International Politics
In the last few days we've been hearing about immigration policy and parents being separated from their children at the border. We'll discuss this controversial topic with political science professor, Thomas Schwartz. We'll also discuss President Trump's meeting with North Korea leader, and tariffs. Be sure to watch to learn more.
