MorningLine: Need Help Paying For Rent & Utilities?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —This past year has been hard, leaving some making the tough choice of paying rent or putting food on the table. On today's MorningLine, we'll tell you about a program that could help you do both. Lisa McCrady, with Metro Action Commission, joins us to tell us about HOPE, a rent and utility assistance program that could help you get back on track. Be sure to watch to see if you qualify, and to learn more.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:19:08-05
