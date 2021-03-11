Menu

MorningLine: Need Help Paying For Rent & Utilities?

The past year has been hard on so many, leaving some making the tough choice of paying rent or putting food on the table. On today's MorningLine, we tell you about a program that could help you do both. Lisa McCrady, with Metro Action Commission, joins us to tell us about HOPE, a rent and utility assistance program. be sure to watch to see if you qualify.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —This past year has been hard, leaving some making the tough choice of paying rent or putting food on the table. On today's MorningLine, we'll tell you about a program that could help you do both. Lisa McCrady, with Metro Action Commission, joins us to tell us about HOPE, a rent and utility assistance program that could help you get back on track. Be sure to watch to see if you qualify, and to learn more.

