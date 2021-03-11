MorningLine: Need Help Paying For Rent & Utilities?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —This past year has been hard, leaving some making the tough choice of paying rent or putting food on the table. On today's MorningLine, we'll tell you about a program that could help you do both. Lisa McCrady, with Metro Action Commission, joins us to tell us about HOPE, a rent and utility assistance program that could help you get back on track. Be sure to watch to see if you qualify, and to learn more.