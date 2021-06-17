Watch
MorningLine: Police Response & Mental Health: Why A C0-Reponse Program in Important?

On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Amanda Bracht, VP of clinical services at Mental Health Coop, to talk about a pilot program that provides a co-response from both a mental health professional and a police officer during a possible crisis call. Tune in to learn more about the Crisis Intervention Program.
