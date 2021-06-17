NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Amanda Bracht, VP of clinical services at Mental Health Coop, to talk about a pilot program that provides a co-response, from both a mental health professional and a police officer, during a possible crisis call. Tune in to learn more about the Crisis Intervention Program.
MorningLine: Police Response & Mental Health: Why A C0-Reponse Program in Important?
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 12:05:32-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.