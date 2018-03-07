MorningLine: Questions About Your Pet

Cloudy
HI: 44°
LO: 32°
Do you have questions or concerns about your pet? On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by veterinarian Allison Fields, to take your call and offer advice.
Do you have questions or concerns about your pet? On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by veterinarian Allison Fields, to take your call and offer advice. Be sure to watch!
Just one day after Megan Barry's resignation as Nashville's Mayor, what is next for the city? On today's MorningLine,…
If you are close to retirement, or if you need to apply for disability, do you know what to do or how it works? On today's MorningLine we…
Do you have questions or concerns about your pet? On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by veterinarian Allison Fields, to take…
This week on INSIDE POLITICS we continue our discussion on the regulation of firearms in this country in the wake of the recent mass shooting…
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Davidson County Sheriff, Daron Hall to discuss various law enforcement topics, including mental…
On today's MorningLine, we talk to Rep. Jeremy Faison, who introduce a piece of legislation that would make medical cannabis legal for…
Dave Prosser joins Southern Woods and Waters to talk about the upcoming Senior Tournament Trail.