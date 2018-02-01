MorningLine: Repercussions of Mayor Barry's Affair
12:29 PM, Feb 1, 2018
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry admitted Wednesday to an extramarital affair with a Metro police sergeant who had been assigned to protect her. In an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 Nashville, Barry insisted that she has not misused taxpayer funds as part of the relationship with Metro Police Sergeant Rob Forrest. On today's MORNINGLINE, Nick Beres is joined by Phil Williams to talk about his exclusive interview with Mayor Megan Barry.