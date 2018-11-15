MorningLine: Social Security (November 2018)

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 6:52PM CST expiring November 15 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Green, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Washington, Woodford

Flood Warning issued November 15 at 3:35PM CST expiring November 16 at 2:43AM CST in effect for: Cocke

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 1:11PM CST expiring November 15 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clark, Edmonson, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Trimble, Washington, Woodford

Flood Warning issued November 15 at 10:24AM CST expiring November 18 at 11:08AM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Advisory issued November 15 at 10:24AM CST expiring November 16 at 10:24PM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Warning issued November 15 at 7:21AM CST expiring November 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Advisory issued November 12 at 8:56PM CST expiring November 16 at 11:55PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued November 8 at 11:16AM CST expiring November 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman