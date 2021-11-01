MorningLine: Southern Ghost Stories

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by author Allen Sircy, to talk about southern ghost stories and the connection some of the stories have with our history. Be sure to watch this interesting conversation.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 11:34:26-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by author Allen Sircy, to talk about southern ghost stories and the connection some of the stories have with our history. Be sure to watch this interesting conversation.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.