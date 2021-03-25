Menu

Watch
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

MorningLine: Spring Gardening Questions?

items.[0].videoTitle
Spring is here and that means is gardening time for some of us. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by two experts from Bates Nursery &amp; Garden Center to take all of your questions about flowers, vegetables, trees and everything else related to gardening. Be sure to watch!
Posted at 9:58 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 10:58:51-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Spring is here and that means is gardening time for some of us. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by two experts from Bates Nursery & Garden Center to take all of your questions about flowers, vegetables, trees and everything else related to gardening. Be sure to watch!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast