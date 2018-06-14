MorningLine: Suicide Prevention

Did you know suicide is the 10th leading cause of death among Americans? On today's MorningLine, we'll discuss this difficult topic with Joanne Perley with the TN Suicide Prevention Network, and Misty Leitsch with TSPN Zero Suicide. We'll talk about possible warning signs, prevention, and the help available right here in Tennessee. Be sure to watch to learn more.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.