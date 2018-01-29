MorningLine- Tax Season

10:50 AM, Jan 29, 2018

Tax season is here and with a new tax code things will be different and for some, challenging. On today's show Nick Beres is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday, to discuss the new tax code and to take your questions. Be sure to watch!

Tax season is here and with a new tax code things will be different and for some, challenging. On today's show Nick Beres is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday, to discuss the new tax code and to take your questions. Be sure to watch!

Tax season is here and with a new tax code things will be different and for some, challenging. On today's show Nick Beres is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday, to discuss the new tax code and to take your questions. Be sure to watch!

Tax season is here and with a new tax code things will be different and for some, challenging. On today's show Nick Beres is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday, to discuss the new tax code and to take your questions. Be sure to watch!

Tax season is here and with a new tax code things will be different, and for some it could even be challenging. On today's show Nick Beres is joined by tax expert, Dr. Friday, to discuss the new tax code and to take your questions. Be sure to watch!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video