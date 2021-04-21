Watch
MorningLine: The Big Payback 2021

As we all know, Tennesseans have seen some difficult times, and most of the times non-profits step up to help those in need and keep our communities safe. On today's MorningLine, we tell you about an opportunity to give back to those organizations. The Big Payback is an annual event presented by The Community Foundation of Middle TN and it happening on May 5th. Be sure to tune in to learn more.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 21, 2021
