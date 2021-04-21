MorningLine: The Big Payback 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —As we all know Tennesseans have seen some difficult times, and non-profits always step up to help those in need and keep our communities safe. On today's MorningLine, we tell you about an opportunity to give back to those organizations. The Big Payback is an annual event presented by The Community Foundation of Middle TN and it happening on May 5th. Be sure to tune in to learn more.