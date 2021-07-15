MorningLine: TN Real Estate Market
You hear many people say the real estate market is better than ever, but for who? If you sell, where do you go next? With so many buyers and so little inventory it has become very challenging to find a home. On today's MorningLine, we talk to realtor Gabriela Lira about the state of the housing market, and some strategies to make your offer stand out from other buyers. Be sure to watch!
