MorningLine: Transpotainment Regulation Debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of us have seen pedal taverns or some other form of transpotainment, but are those properly regulated? On today's MorningLine, we talk to Jim Schmitz with Safe Fun Nashville, about some of the concerns from residents and downtown businesses about this popular mode of transportation, and what their expectations are from the Transportation Licensing Commission to alleviate some of those concerns. Be sure to watch!

www.safefunnashville.com