MorningLine: Unruly Customers: Are They Affecting The Economy?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. WTVF — As we start to rebound from the pandemic, the economy is better, but still slow. Customers have become more intolerant to those challenges with some even becoming unruly. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by MTSU Professor Richard Tarpey, to discuss how that type of behavior can affect our economy. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:45:28-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. WTVF — As we start to rebound from the pandemic, the economy is better, but still slow. Customers have become more intolerant to those challenges with some even becoming unruly. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by MTSU Professor Richard Tarpey, to discuss how that type of behavior can affect our economy. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.