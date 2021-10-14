MorningLine: What's Next For Jefferson Street?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a new proposal to reconnect North Nashville using some federal funds, but there are some concerns about the Jefferson Street Cap Project. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Council member At Large Sharon Hurt to discuss some of her concerns on how this project could impact businesses and residents of North Nashville.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 11:19:06-04
