MorningLine: Why Some Books Are Banned/Challenged?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Books are part of our culture; We read to learn, and we read for entertainment, but what happens when a book becomes controversial...should it be banned or challenged? On today's MorningLine, we talk to Ken Oliver, Director of Nashville Public Library, to talk about Banned Books Week, and why it is important to showcase those books that have been challenged or banned because of its content. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 12:10:45-04
