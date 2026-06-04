NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Community Foundation of TN launched a new organization with a national footprint called the Music Community Foundation.

It aims to help artists and music industry brands elevate their philanthropy by helping them launch funds and distribute to causes that they're passionate about.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Rondal Richardson, Executive Director of the Music Community Foundation as well as Tatum Alsep, Founder and CEO of Music Health Alliance along with Chris Trump an entertainment business manager with Flood, Bumstead, McCready and McCarthy (FBMM) to discuss the impact this new fund has on local non-profits as well as artists and their businesses.

For more information:

Music Community Foundation

Music Health Alliance

Flood, Bumstead, McCready and McCarthy (FBMM)